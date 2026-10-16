Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank & More

Shares of Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Urban Company will be in focus on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Earnings Today

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, DLF Ltd, E2E Networks Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, LTM Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Urban Company Ltd.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Earnings After Market Hours

WIPRO Q2 CONS

Revenue came in at Rs. 24,753 crore, versus estimates of Rs. 24,710 crore.

EBIT came in at Rs. 3,986 crore, versus estimates of Rs. 4,018 crore.

EBIT margin stood at 16.1%, below estimates of 16.26%.

Net profit came in at Rs. 3,200 crore, below estimates of Rs. 3,306 crore.

Revenue grew 1.1% to Rs. 24,753 crore from Rs. 24,479 crore QoQ.

EBIT grew 4.1% to Rs. 3,986 crore from Rs. 3,830 crore QoQ.

Net profit declined 4.5% to Rs. 3,200 crore from Rs. 3,352 crore QoQ.

HDFC LIFE Q2 CONS

Net premium income grew 15.8% to Rs. 21,856 crore from Rs. 18,871 crore YoY.

Net profit grew 16.5% to Rs. 522 crore from Rs. 448 crore YoY.

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 8.4% to Rs. 4,664 crore from Rs. 4,303 crore QoQ.

EBIT margin declined to 10% from 13.5% QoQ.

EBIT declined 19.6% to Rs. 467 crore from Rs. 581 crore QoQ.

Net profit declined 27.1% to Rs. 352 crore from Rs. 483 crore QoQ.

IIFL FINANCE Q2 CONS

Total income grew 28.4% to Rs. 4,248 crore from Rs. 3,309 crore YoY.

Net profit rose to Rs. 766 crore from Rs. 376 crore YoY.

360 ONE WAM Q2 CONS

Total income declined 1% to Rs. 1,261 crore from Rs. 1,273 crore QoQ.

Net profit declined 9.4% to Rs. 300 crore from Rs. 331 crore QoQ.

To pay second interim dividend of Rs. 7.5 per share.

CYIENT DLM Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 26.4% to Rs. 393 crore from Rs. 311 crore YoY.

EBITDA grew 9.9% to Rs. 34.5 crore from Rs. 31.4 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin declined to 8.8% from 10.1% YoY.

Net profit grew 5.9% to Rs. 34 crore from Rs. 32.1 crore YoY.

TECH MAHINDRA Q2 CONS

Revenue came in at Rs. 16,180 crore, above estimates of Rs. 15,975 crore.

EBIT came in at Rs. 2,386 crore, above estimates of Rs. 2,319 crore.

EBIT margin stood at 14.7%, above estimates of 14.5%.

Net profit came in at Rs. 1,586 crore, below estimates of Rs. 1,677 crore.

Revenue grew 3% to Rs. 16,180 crore from Rs. 15,712 crore QoQ.

EBIT grew 5.4% to Rs. 2,386 crore from Rs. 2,264 crore QoQ.

EBIT margin expanded to 14.7% from 14.4% QoQ.

Net profit grew 8.3% to Rs. 1,586 crore from Rs. 1,465 crore QoQ.

ANGEL ONE Q2 CONS

Revenue declined 0.2% to Rs. 1,427 crore from Rs. 1,430 crore QoQ.

EBITDA grew 31% to Rs. 636 crore from Rs. 485 crore QoQ.

EBITDA margin expanded to 44.6% from 33.9% QoQ.

Net profit grew 45% to Rs. 335 crore from Rs. 231 crore QoQ.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 1.40 per share.

ALOK INDUSTRIES Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 14.6% to Rs. 1,078 crore from Rs. 941 crore YoY.

EBITDA rose to Rs. 41 crore from Rs. 4 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin expanded to 3.8% from 0.4% YoY.

Net loss widened to Rs. 208 crore from Rs. 162 crore YoY.

One-time loss stood at Rs. 36 crore versus a gain of Rs. 5 crore YoY.

READ | Wipro Q2 Results: Net Profit Slips To Rs 3,200 Crore

STERLING & WILSON Q2 CONS

Revenue declined 12.7% to Rs. 1,528 crore from Rs. 1,749 crore YoY.

EBITDA surged 1,342% to Rs. 56.1 crore from Rs. 3.9 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin expanded to 3.7% from 0.2% YoY.

Net profit stood at Rs. 19.2 crore versus a loss of Rs. 473.2 crore YoY.

METRO BRANDS Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 12.1% to Rs. 730 crore from Rs. 651 crore YoY.

EBITDA grew 15.3% to Rs. 197 crore from Rs. 171 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 26.2% YoY.

Net profit grew 12% to Rs. 75.8 crore from Rs. 67.7 crore YoY.

JIO FINANCIAL Q2 CONS

Total income grew 69.6% to Rs. 1,699 crore from Rs. 1,002 crore YoY.

Net profit declined 51.1% to Rs. 340 crore from Rs. 695 crore YoY.

SRI LOTUS DEVELOPERS Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 52.5% to Rs. 268.6 crore from Rs. 176.1 crore YoY.

EBITDA rose to Rs. 107.3 crore from Rs. 50.5 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin expanded to 40% from 28.7% YoY.

Net profit grew 77.7% to Rs. 82.1 crore from Rs. 46.2 crore YoY.

L&T FINANCE Q2 CONS

Total income grew 27% to Rs. 5,484 crore from Rs. 4,336 crore YoY.

Net profit grew 32.7% to Rs. 975 crore from Rs. 735 crore YoY.

CCL PRODUCTS Q2 CONS

Revenue grew 7.5% to Rs. 1,211 crore from Rs. 1,127 crore YoY.

EBITDA grew 7.6% to Rs. 212.5 crore from Rs. 197.5 crore YoY.

EBITDA margin stood at 17.54% versus 17.52% YoY.

Net profit grew 28.9% to Rs. 130 crore from Rs. 101 crore YoY.

Stocks In News

CSB BANK

Denies reports of merger talks with IDBI Bank.

Says it is not aware of the report's factual correctness.

Confirms no discussions or negotiations are ongoing regarding the matter.

ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL

Allots 40,000 NCDs worth Rs. 400 crore.

YES BANK

In the process of obtaining the final copy of the Supreme Court judgment.

To make further disclosures as may be required.

READ | Supreme Court Restores Yes Bank AT-1 Bondholders' Rights, Questions Rs 8,415 Crore Write-Down

FUJIYAMA POWER

To raise up to Rs. 1,200 crore via QIP.

BAAZAR STYLE

Incorporates an arm for renewable energy business.

Allots 20 lakh shares on warrant conversion at Rs. 328.25 per share.

Raises Rs. 66 crore through warrant conversion.

Opens a new store in Patna.

Total store count stands at 287.

RAJESH EXPORTS

Will continue cooperating with the SEBI investigation.

Will provide all required documents to authorities.

Says the company has done nothing wrong.

Expresses confidence that the matter will be cleared.

MARUTI SUZUKI

Receives income tax appellate order covering eight years.

Order cuts the interest component by Rs. 6,300 crore.

MANKIND PHARMA

To invest an additional €45 million in its Netherlands arm.

To acquire a 70% stake in Armed Cell Therapeutics.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE

Tax demand reduced to Rs. 279 crore from Rs. 328 crore.

Receives rectification tax order from Mumbai body.

PRESTIGE ESTATES

CPPIB acquires a 10% stake in PHVL for Rs. 950 crore.

CPPIB acquires a 5.79% stake via Series A CCPS for Rs. 550 crore.

Alert: CPPIB is CPP Investment Board Private Holdings

Alert: PHVL is Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited

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