Softbank-Backed Acevector Files Updated IPO Papers To Raise Rs 300 Crore

SoftBank-backed digital-commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd has filed updated draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO), which will include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore.

In addition to the fresh issue, the IPO will also involve an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.38 crore shares by existing shareholders, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).