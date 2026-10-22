Sai Life Sciences Gets 'Buy' Rating As PL Capital Initiates Coverage; Check Target Price

PL Capital expect Sai to deliver ~21% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY26–29E, with broad-based growth across CRO and CDMO. The CRO business should provide a steady base, supported by continued demand from large pharma's, while contract development manufacturing organisation growth should be driven by the progression of its late-stage pipeline and increasing contribution from commercial molecules. With 14 late-stage molecules and a broader portfolio progressing through development, we see meaningful scope for commercialization-led growth over the medium term.

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PL Capital Report

PL Capital has initiated coverage on Sai Life Sciences Ltd. with ‘Buy' rating and has set a target price of Rs 1,620/share.

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Sai has built an integrated CRDMO platform spanning discovery, development and manufacturing, with a proven track record of supporting complex pharma and biotech programs.

It is well placed to benefit from the shift toward outsourcing in small molecules, given its integrated capabilities across discovery, development and manufacturing and strong process chemistry expertise.

The brokerage sees large-pharma engagements as the key near-term growth driver, with the discovery platform providing a steady funnel of projects that can move into development and subsequently commercial manufacturing.

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The deep late-stage and commercial pipelines should further support growth. Planned capex of Rs 1,100-1,300 crore for FY27E and rising wallet share from existing customers provide additional upside.

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