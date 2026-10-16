Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 13% Listing Gain

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 43, indicating a potential listing gain of 12.5%. The Rs 475.48 crore initial public offering opened for subscription on Oct. 15 and will close on Oct. 19.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO GMP Today

The IPO's grey market premium stands at Rs 43. With the price band fixed at Rs 327 to Rs 344 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 387, based on the upper end of the price band. This indicates a potential listing premium of 12.5%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and do not guarantee the actual listing price or returns.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, And Listing Date

Particulars Details Issue size Rs 475.48 crore Price band Rs 327-344 Lot size 43 shares Minimum investment Rs 14,792 IPO dates Oct. 15-19, 2026 Allotment date Oct. 21, 2026 Listing date Oct. 23, 2026 Exchanges BSE and NSE

The issue is entirely an offer for sale, meaning the proceeds will go to selling shareholders rather than the company.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO: Estimated Listing Gains

Investors applying for one lot of 43 shares will need Rs 14,792 at the upper end of the price band. At the estimated listing price of Rs 387, the lot would be valued at Rs 16,641, indicating a potential gain of Rs 1,849.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.35 times on the first day of bidding, mainly led by strong retail demand.

QIB – 0.37 times

NII – 0.2 times

RII – 0.41 times

About Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Founded in 2001, Sahajanand Medical Technologies manufactures medical devices for vascular and structural heart interventions. Its portfolio includes coronary stents, balloons, occluders, and other cardiovascular products. The company operates research and development centres in India and Thailand.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Financial Performance

Particulars FY26 FY25 Total income Rs 1,218.73 crore Rs 1,035.96 crore Profit after tax Rs 69.08 crore Rs 25.15 crore Ebitda Rs 170.66 crore Rs 128.02 crore

Disclaimer: GMP is unofficial and may change before listing. Estimated listing prices and gains are not guaranteed.

Also Read: Tonbo Imaging IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Signals 71% Listing Gain; Check Price Band, Lot Size

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.