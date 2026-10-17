Q2 Results Today: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Among 18 Firms To Report Earnings On Oct. 17

A total of 18 companies, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, are scheduled to announce their September-quarter results on Saturday, October 17, as the Q2 FY27 earnings season gathers pace.

The calendar also features Bajaj Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Cupid Breweries, Gagan Gases, Hemo Organic, Indo Cotspin, IDBI Bank, India Cements, ixigo operator LE Travenues Technology, Kross, Midland Polymers, Punjab and Sind Bank, Rossari Biotech, TGB Banquets and Hotels, and YES Bank.

Investors will focus on whether loan growth can translate into stronger earnings amid pressure on banks' net interest margins (NIMs).

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Foreign currency non-resident bank deposit inflows are expected to support deposit mobilisation, but analysts warn that the funds may take time to be deployed. It could weigh on margins in the near term, especially for lenders that attract substantial FCNR(B) deposits.

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HDFC Bank is expected to report around 8% year-on-year growth in net interest income (NII), supported by loan expansion. Brokerages differ on its profit outlook, with estimates ranging from modest growth to a stronger increase.

Deposit mobilisation, asset quality and management commentary will be watched as the lender approaches a leadership transition.

ICICI Bank is forecast to deliver stronger earnings growth. Analysts cited by Financial Express estimate NII could rise about 16% year-on-year to roughly Rs 24,973 crore, while net profit may increase 14.4% to around Rs 14,138 crore.

However, its NIM could contract by about 15 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

For Axis Bank, analysts expect NII growth of around 8.5%, although rapid business expansion and deposit costs may limit margin improvement.

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YES Bank will also draw attention as investors assess loan growth, profitability and the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling on its additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds.

Beyond banking, earnings from India Cements, ixigo operator LE Travenues Technology, Rossari Biotech and mid-sized companies may offer clues about demand across cement, travel technology and specialty chemicals.

The results and management outlooks could influence stock-specific trading when markets next open. Investors will compare reported numbers with expectations, paying particular attention to profit growth, margins, provisions and forward guidance.

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