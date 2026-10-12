New India Assurance Shares Surge 14%, Extend Gains For Second Session

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. shares surged on Monday, extending gains for a second consecutive session as trading volumes picked up sharply.

The general insurer's stock climbed as much as 14.28% to Rs 185.39 on the NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 162.23, at around 12:59 p.m.

The stock opened at Rs 162.98 and traded within a wide range during the session. Its previous session, on Friday, Oct. 9, had ended with a 2.59% gain at Rs 162.23. The stock had closed at Rs 158.14 on Oct. 8, after declining 0.72% during that session. It has now rebounded sharply after a period of weakness.

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Trading Volumes Jump

Trading activity in the stock increased substantially on Monday. The NSE data showed traded volume of 530 lakh shares around 1:10 p.m., while the traded value stood at Rs 957 crore. The stock's free-float market capitalisation was Rs 4,421.9 crore, against a total market capitalisation of Rs 30,430.3 crore.

The surge in volumes accompanied the sharp price rise, making trading activity a key metric to track as the stock extends its recovery. The movement comes amid weakness in the broader market, with the Nifty 50 down around 0.62% over the same period.

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How Has the Stock Performed in the Past?

New India Assurance has gained 16.84% over the past week, outperforming the Nifty 500, which declined 0.63% over the same period. However, the stock remains down 6.73% over the past month and 4.06% over the past year.

Having said that, the shares have risen 18.33% since the beginning of 2026. The stock has delivered a 33.54% return over three years, while its five-year return stood at 12.41%.

The stock traded within the range of Rs 116.97 and Rs 242.60 during the past 52 weeks, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 37.28.

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