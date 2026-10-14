Nasdaq-Listed Stock Zooms 35% As Berkshire Hathaway Hikes Stake To 4% With $330M Bet

Nasdaq-listed company Bending Spoons stated that Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the company to 4%, investing $330 milion more into the firm, as per a Reuters report on Monday.

The software company further said that it is set to issue 10 million ordinary shares at $33 per share on a private placement basis. The aforementioned sale is subject to the customary closing conditions.

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The firm stated that this infusion of capital would help improve its fiscal adaptability and aid it in its acquisition scheme. Bending Spoons' business model involves, acquiring struggling digital businesses and restructures, overhauls and monetises them.

The company continues to evaluate merger and acquisition opportunities and has ​a strong ​pipeline, Francesco Patarnello, co-founder and its head of business acquisitions said.

The firm's portfolio consists of companies such as Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, ​Evernote, ⁠Tractive, Vimeo and WeTransfer.

Berkshire Hathaway, is a conglomerate holding company whose ventures include the fields of insurance, energy, rail ⁠transportation, ​manufacturing and retail.

The firm named Warren Buffet as Chairman Emeritus on Sept. 18, 2026 as he stepped down as chairman of the company, with immediate effect.

"Berkshire Hathaway Inc. today announced that Warren E. Buffett has been named Chairman Emeritus, effective immediately, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Berkshire and its owners," the company said in a press release.

As Chairman Emeritus, Buffett serves as a member of the Board of Directors. In lines with company's long-standing succession plan, the Board elected Howard Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as Chairman of the Board, while Susan Decker will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

In a letter to shareholders, Warren Buffet wrote, "the timing is right to complete the transition. I will become Chairman Emeritus and remain a Director. My son, Howard, will succeed me as Chairman."

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He added, "I have served Berkshire since 1965. Sixty-plus years in, I still have the best job in the world. That is not something many people my age can say, and I have never felt better about what comes next."

Speaking on Buffet's contributions, Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway CEO, said, “Warren's impact on Berkshire and its owners is without parallel in the history of American business. The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian."

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