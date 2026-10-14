Jubilant Foodworks Shares May Rally Up To 47%, Says Motilal Oswal On Attractive Valuation; Check Target Price

Domino's Pizza has demonstrated relatively resilient growth, delivering like-for-like growth of 6.5% in FY26. LFL has improved significantly in recent quarters, from 0.2% in Q4 FY26 to 2.5% in Q1 FY27 and 4.1% in Q2 FY27. Moreover, Popeyes is emerging as an incremental growth engine, with 97% revenue growth in Q1 and average daily sales close to KFC. Besides, its reinvestment in supply chain in the last two-three years is sufficient for ~5000 store network in India; hence, the company would focus on productivity.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Following the recent stock correction, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s risk-reward is attractive, at 15 times FY28E EV/Ebitda and maintains its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 625, implying a potential uspide of 47% from the reports current market price of Rs 425.

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The brokerage believes the company is best positioned among listed QSR players to benefit from a recovery in discretionary consumption.

Domino's Pizza has demonstrated relatively resilient growth, delivering like-for-like growth of 6.5% in FY26. LFL has improved significantly in recent quarters, from 0.2% in Q4 FY26 to 2.5% in Q1 FY27 and 4.1% in Q2 FY27.

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Moreover, Popeyes is emerging as an incremental growth engine, with 97% revenue growth in Q1 and average daily sales close to KFC. Besides, its reinvestment in supply chain in the last two-three years is sufficient for ~5000 store network in India; hence, the company would focus on productivity.

It will lead to better capital efficiency and operating leverage, which should support margin in an inflationary scenario, believes the brokerage.

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