ICICI Lombard Q2 Review: Jefferies Maintains 'Buy', HSBC Retains 'Hold' After Q2 Upbeat

ICICI Lombard General Insurance's September quarter performance has drawn differing views from Jefferies and HSBC, with both brokerages acknowledging the improvement in operating metrics. Jefferies maintained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,050, citing a better-than-expected loss ratio and positive growth commentary. HSBC retained its Hold rating but raised its target price to Rs 1,820 from Rs 1,741, noting earnings beat driven by higher retention rates and investment income, while flagging regulatory risks and valuations.

Also Read: ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 15%; Dividend Of Rs 7/Share Declared

Jefferies On ICICI Lombard: Buy

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Rating and target price: Jefferies maintained its Buy recommendation on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 2,050.

Jefferies maintained its Buy recommendation on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 2,050. Loss ratio beats estimate: The insurer's second-quarter loss ratio came in at 72.7%, below expectations. Jefferies viewed the improvement as a positive surprise.

The insurer's second-quarter loss ratio came in at 72.7%, below expectations. Jefferies viewed the improvement as a positive surprise. Supreme Court judgment provisions: The company indicated that additional provisions related to the Supreme Court judgment are unlikely, according to the brokerage.

The company indicated that additional provisions related to the Supreme Court judgment are unlikely, according to the brokerage. Growth outlook: Jefferies highlighted encouraging management commentary on growth prospects for the second half of fiscal 2027.

Jefferies highlighted encouraging management commentary on growth prospects for the second half of fiscal 2027. Commission regulations: The brokerage expects ICICI Lombard to benefit from the changes in commission regulations.

HSBC On ICICI Lombard: Hold

Rating and target price: HSBC retained its Hold rating but raised its target price to Rs 1,820 from Rs 1,741.

HSBC retained its Hold rating but raised its target price to Rs 1,820 from Rs 1,741. Better-than-expected performance: The brokerage noted a sharper-than-anticipated improvement in the September quarter.

The brokerage noted a sharper-than-anticipated improvement in the September quarter. Drivers of the earnings beat: Higher retention rates and stronger investment income contributed to the better-than-expected performance.

Higher retention rates and stronger investment income contributed to the better-than-expected performance. Core combined ratio: The core combined ratio remained stable year-on-year, indicating limited movement in the underlying metric.

The core combined ratio remained stable year-on-year, indicating limited movement in the underlying metric. Regulatory risks: HSBC cautioned that regulatory uncertainty remains a concern for the insurer.

HSBC cautioned that regulatory uncertainty remains a concern for the insurer. Valuation comfort: While the brokerage believes ICICI Lombard is positioned to outperform peers, it considers the current valuation to have already factored in this advantage.

Jefferies Vs HSBC: What Investors Should Know

Both brokerages acknowledged ICICI Lombard's improving quarterly performance, but their recommendations reflect different assessments of the stock's upside.

Jefferies remains bullish, supported by the lower-than-expected loss ratio, positive growth commentary, and potential benefits from commission regulations. HSBC, despite raising its target price, remains cautious because regulatory risks persist and the stock's valuation already reflects its relative strength.

Jefferies' target price of Rs 2,050 is Rs 230 higher than HSBC's revised target of Rs 1,820, underlining the difference in their outlook for the stock.

ICICI Lombard Q2 Results At a Glance (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Net profit up 15.4% to Rs 946 crore from Rs 820 crore.

Net premium earned up 17.7% to Rs 6,652 crore from Rs 5,652 crore.

To pay an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share

Also Read: ICICI Lombard Declares Interim Dividend For FY27 As Q2 Profit Jumps | Check Record Date

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.