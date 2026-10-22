IBM Posts 5% Sales Growth, Says Infrastructure Deals Came Back

International Business Machines Corp. reported sales that topped analysts' estimates, saying it had recovered most of the infrastructure deals that were delayed earlier this year.

Sales increased about 5% to $17.1 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said Wednesday in a statement. IBM's infrastructure unit, which includes mainframe servers, expanded 4% to $3.7 billion. Both were ahead of analysts' average projections, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

About two-thirds of the mainframe and associated software deals that slipped earlier this year have since been inked, Chief Financial Officer Jim Kavanaugh said in an interview.

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In July, IBM said that customers were temporarily shifting their spending to chips and servers amid AI-fueled shortages, harming its mainframe and software units. This fueled panic among investors already concerned that artificial intelligence tools will disrupt many software incumbents and sent the shares down 25%, the worst day since at least 1968.

IBM's closely watched software unit expanded 8.3% to $7.8 billion, ahead of the $7.64 billion anticipated by Wall Street. Big Blue has sought to refashion itself as a high-growth software company through major acquisitions of Red Hat, HashiCorp and Confluent.

For the full year, the company now expects free cash flow to increase by more than $1 billion. Previously, it expected about $1 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was $2.95 a share in the third quarter, compared with the average estimate of $2.86.

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The shares gained about 5% in extended trading after closing at $251.46 in New York. The stock declined 15% this year through Wednesday's close.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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