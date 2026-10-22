Meta Touts AI Progress While Escalating Its Bet On The Market

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg told investors that a pricey wager on artificial intelligence is delivering results, setting the stage for the company to bet even more aggressively on the market.
During its quarterly earnings report Wednesday, the social-media giant boosted its capital spending plans for the year and announced a new class of nonvoting stock that could ultimately be used to help pay for acquisitions and other expenses.
The moves show that Meta has confidence that its already-stratospheric spending on AI is bearing fruit. After struggling to persuade investors to accept ballooning costs, Meta has made headway with its technology in recent months, especially with a new AI agent called Muse. Zuckerberg pointed to that progress as reason to keep plowing ahead.
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"Our investments are paying off, the core business is strong, and we're seeing velocity across the board," Zuckerberg said in Wednesday's report.
Meta shares rose more than 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. They had gained about 6% this year through the close in New York.
The results kicked off a technology earnings season that's likely to focus on runaway AI expenditures - and attempts by companies to get a return on investment. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., three of the other biggest spenders on AI data centers, are slated to deliver their quarterly results next week.
At Meta, capital expenditures will be $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026, the Menlo Park, California-based company said, raising the bottom end of the range from $130 billion.
The new class of shares will be distributed to existing investors through a stock dividend. Holders will get one share of the new stock in what will essentially be a two-for-one stock split, Meta said. It expects trading of the new shares to begin in January.
The stock will also be a tool to help further Meta's expansion. It will be used for capital fundraising, employee compensation and potential takeovers, Meta said.
This isn't the first time the company - formerly Facebook Inc. - has attempted such a plan. In 2017, it scrapped an unpopular effort to create a class of shares that would have helped Zuckerberg retain voting control of the business he co-founded. At the time, Facebook had a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Today, Meta's market capitalization stands at nearly $1.8 trillion.
In announcing the new stock class, Meta said the nonvoting shares would ensure that Zuckerberg continues to lead the company "into the next era."
Zuckerberg touted the success of Muse during a conference call with analysts, saying that more than 10 million people have used the service in the US and Canada over its first six weeks.
"Now that Muse has clear product market fit, we are entering a new phase and a more operational phase that is focused on scaling it," Zuckerberg said.
As part of the report, Meta said fourth-quarter revenue would be $73 billion to $76 billion. Analysts had estimated $73.6 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Third-quarter revenue rose 26% to $64.6 billion, topping the $63.3 billion estimate. Earnings amounted to $3.83 a share in the period, beating the $3.57 projection.
Over the last year and a half, Zuckerberg has refocused the company's efforts on advancing in the AI race. The push has included committing hundreds of billions of dollars to build out the infrastructure needed to support its models and overhauling its AI unit under head Alexandr Wang.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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