Meta Touts AI Progress While Escalating Its Bet On The Market

The moves show that Meta has confidence that its already-stratospheric spending on AI is bearing fruit. After struggling to persuade investors to accept ballooning costs, Meta has made headway with its technology in recent months, especially with a new AI agent called Muse. Zuckerberg pointed to that progress as reason to keep plowing ahead.

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"Our investments are paying off, the core business is strong, and we're seeing velocity across the board," Zuckerberg said in Wednesday's report.

Meta shares rose more than 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. They had gained about 6% this year through the close in New York.

The results kicked off a technology earnings season that's likely to focus on runaway AI expenditures - and attempts by companies to get a return on investment. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., three of the other biggest spenders on AI data centers, are slated to deliver their quarterly results next week.

At Meta, capital expenditures will be $135 billion to $145 billion in 2026, the Menlo Park, California-based company said, raising the bottom end of the range from $130 billion.

The new class of shares will be distributed to existing investors through a stock dividend. Holders will get one share of the new stock in what will essentially be a two-for-one stock split, Meta said. It expects trading of the new shares to begin in January.

The stock will also be a tool to help further Meta's expansion. It will be used for capital fundraising, employee compensation and potential takeovers, Meta said.

This isn't the first time the company - formerly Facebook Inc. - has attempted such a plan. In 2017, it scrapped an unpopular effort to create a class of shares that would have helped Zuckerberg retain voting control of the business he co-founded. At the time, Facebook had a valuation of roughly $500 billion. Today, Meta's market capitalization stands at nearly $1.8 trillion.

In announcing the new stock class, Meta said the nonvoting shares would ensure that Zuckerberg continues to lead the company "into the next era."

Zuckerberg touted the success of Muse during a conference call with analysts, saying that more than 10 million people have used the service in the US and Canada over its first six weeks.

"Now that Muse has clear product market fit, we are entering a new phase and a more operational phase that is focused on scaling it," Zuckerberg said.

As part of the report, Meta said fourth-quarter revenue would be $73 billion to $76 billion. Analysts had estimated $73.6 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Third-quarter revenue rose 26% to $64.6 billion, topping the $63.3 billion estimate. Earnings amounted to $3.83 a share in the period, beating the $3.57 projection.

Over the last year and a half, Zuckerberg has refocused the company's efforts on advancing in the AI race. The push has included committing hundreds of billions of dollars to build out the infrastructure needed to support its models and overhauling its AI unit under head Alexandr Wang.

Earlier this month, Meta launched Muse Wonder, a long-awaited new AI model with "frontier capabilities" that its leadership said put it on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic PBC's Claude when it comes to coding or working through financial or legal questions. If Meta's claims hold up to outside testing, and Muse Wonder gains traction with researchers and developers, it would mark a significant turnaround for the company, whose models last year fell flat in Silicon Valley. ALSO READ | Meta Hit With $25-Billion Penalty In Historic New Mexico Verdict Over Data Privacy Violations The Muse personalized AI assistant debuted in September. It's designed to automate a range of tasks for consumers, including shopping, buying movie tickets and scheduling appointments. Muse quickly rose to the top of mobile app charts. But that success has come with a cost. Meta noted that the AI agent requires a great deal of computing power. That's one of the reasons the company hasn't launched the agent globally yet. Zuckerberg said that Muse should remain free for most people, with Meta making money through transaction fees paid by businesses, subscriptions for heavy users and customers who want access to the most advanced models, and paid tools for companies that rely on Muse at work. "If compute efficiency continues improving quickly for another few years, which we think is highly likely, then Muse will be highly profitable over multiple years," he added. Meta, owner of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, generates most of its current revenue from advertising. Zuckerberg also said that CJ Desai will lead Meta's new enterprise platform, the business the company is building to sell access to its models and AI services. Bloomberg News first reported on this emerging cloud business. Meta still has a lot of spending left to do before the end of the year. Even though the midpoint of its capital expenditures outlook is $140 billion, the company has only spent about $86 billion through the first nine months. Meta also signaled that it will take longer to see returns from some of its newer AI investments, even as its core business helps absorb the cost. "While these investments will take longer to generate returns than those in our core business," Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said, "the breadth of monetization opportunities and internal efficiencies gives us confidence in their long-term potential." Meta is cutting costs elsewhere as it bulldozes money into AI. Headcount was down 15% year over year following significant job cuts, and the company has pledged to narrow losses at Reality Labs, its hardware division. Meta expects Reality Labs losses of as much as $19 billion this year, before falling to around $15 billion in 2027 as it reallocates spending toward other priorities - "primarily AI."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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