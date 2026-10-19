HFCL Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Over Fivefold To Rs 363 Crore

HFCL Ltd. reported a more than fivefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 363 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 68 crore a year earlier, as revenue and operating earnings rose sharply.

Revenue increased to Rs 2,542 crore from Rs 1,043 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the company's notification to the exchanges on Monday.

HFCL (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 68 crore.

Revenue at Rs 2,542 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 631 crore versus Rs 189.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 24.8% versus 18.2%.

Revenue Outlook

HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said the company expected revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27 over FY26, based on current business visibility and momentum.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

HFCL reported an order book of Rs 28,911 crore. Nahata said, "Demand is increasing across AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centres and telecom networks," while international opportunities were converting into firm contracts.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue rose 132.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,456.77 crore from Rs 1,914.36 crore.

Ebitda increased to Rs 1,103.27 crore from Rs 246.3 crore. Net profit rose to Rs 639.86 crore from Rs 42.62 crore in the corresponding period last year.

HFCL said it plans to invest about Rs 1,800 crore in optical fibre, cable and preform manufacturing to expand capacity and deepen integration. Its Defence and Aerospace business remains on track to achieve revenue of about Rs 500 crore in FY27, according to a media statement to the exchanges.

READ | Q2 Results Live: Union Bank Net Profit Zooms 30% YoY To Rs 5,537 Crore; HFCL Q2 Profit Jumps Over 5x

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.