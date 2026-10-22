Breaking News Share Twitter

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Facebook

Reddit

Reddit Email

Havells India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 11% To Rs 353 Crore

Havells India reported an 11.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 353 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 317 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 34.6% to Rs 6,417 crore from Rs 4,767 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday.

Havells India Q2 Results (Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 11.4% to Rs 353 crore versus Rs 317 crore.

Revenue up 34.6% to Rs 6,417 crore versus Rs 4,767 crore.

Ebitda up 30.5% to Rs 577 crore versus Rs 442 crore.

Ebitda margin at 9% versus 9.3%.

Cables Drive Segment Revenue Growth

Cables business revenue rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 3,000 crore, while segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 9% to Rs 304 crore.

Electrical Consumer Durables revenue grew 11% to Rs 1,072 crore. EBIT rose 34% to Rs 67 crore.

Lloyd Consumer revenue increased 28% to Rs 615 crore. The business reported a segment loss of Rs 104 crore, compared with Rs 99 crore a year earlier.

Lloyd Loss Widens

Lloyd Consumer's segment loss widened to Rs 104 crore from Rs 99 crore in the year-ago quarter. The segment's revenue rose to Rs 615 crore from Rs 479 crore.

The company's consolidated results also showed revenue growth across other businesses. Switchgears revenue rose to Rs 782 crore from Rs 596 crore, while Renewables revenue increased to Rs 329 crore from Rs 133 crore.

READ | Q2 Results Live: J&K Bank Asset Quality Improves; Sapphire Foods Net Loss Narrows Sharply