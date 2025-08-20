FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Day

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the second straight day on Wednesday.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs, who have been buyers for the 32th straight session, mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,806 crore.

The FPIs sold equities worth Rs 634.26 crore on Tuesday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,180 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.