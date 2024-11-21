FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 37 Consecutive Sessions
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 37th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 5,320.68 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,200.16 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 14,288.26 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 17,941.66 crore.
In October, the FPIs sold stocks worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore. In September, the FPIs had bought stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks worth Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 21,266 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
Benchmark equity indices resumed their declines on Thursday to record their lowest closing in more than five months as sentiment around the globe was weakened due to tensions in Russia-Ukraine and as investors assessed Nvidia's quarterly results.
The Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points or 0.72% down at 23,349.90, and the Sensex closed 422.59 or 0.54% down at 77,155.79.
The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices ended 0.37% and 0.67% lower, respectively.