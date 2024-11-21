FPIs Stay Net Sellers For 37 Consecutive Sessions

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 37th consecutive session on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 5,320.68 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares worth Rs 4,200.16 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 14,288.26 crore, whereas the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 17,941.66 crore.