FPIs Extend Selling Streak For Seventh Consecutive Session, Offload Rs 1,171-Crore Shares

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the seventh consecutive session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 1,171.04 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fifth session and bought stake worth Rs 2,433.82 crore.

In the last week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 20,731.98 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 1,674.71 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in September, FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 10,635 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Tuesday, a day after closing with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 45.4 points or 0.18% lower at 24,579.6 and the BSE Sensex closed 206.6 points or 0.26% up at 80,157.8.

The Nifty fell as much as 0.42% during the day to 24,522.35, while the Sensex slipped 0.44% to 80,008.5.