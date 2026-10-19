Five Stocks To Buy Today: Dr. Reddy's, Indian Hotels, Shyam Metalics, And More | October 19, 2026

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Monday, October 19, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from pharma, refinery, metals, hospitality and cement sector, with potential upside ranging from about 6% to nearly 33% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,233.00)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has recommended buying the pharma stock at the current market price of Rs 1,233. The analyst expects Dr.Reddy's to move towards a target of Rs 1,310, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,200. Based on the recommended entry zone, the stock offers a potential upside of up to 6%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 772.10)

Ajit Mishra has also recommended a buy on India Hotels at the current market price of Rs 772, setting a target of Rs 850, and a stop loss of Rs 745. The call indicates a potential upside of nearly 10%.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 19

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd.(CMP Rs 1,198.50)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, suggest to enter the stock between Rs 1,170 to Rs 1,198, setting the target price of Rs 1,595, implying a potential upside of 33%, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 999.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 172.95)

Sachin is also positive on the oil and gas sector. He recommends buying MRPL in the Rs 165 - Rs 172 range, with a target price of Rs 218 and a stop-loss at Rs 149. The target price implies a potential upside upto 26.7%.

ACC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,191.00)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market,recommends buying ACC near Rs 1170, with targets of Rs 1,250, Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,500 and a stop loss of Rs 1,000. The call offers an upside of 6.8% to 28%.

ALSO READ | Trade Setup For Oct 19: Nifty Finds Resistance At 23,400-23,800 As Nifty Forms Bullish Weekly Candlestick

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.