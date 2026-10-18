Dividend Stocks This Week: ICICI Prudential AMC, LTM, Tech Mahindra, Angel One Among 15 Companies in Focus

Dividend stocks will be in focus during the week of October 19–23, 2026, with 15 companies scheduled to determine shareholder eligibility for interim payouts, according to the dividend calendar. The record dates fall between October 21 and October 23, with the largest number of companies lined up for Friday.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company leads the list by dividend amount per share at Rs 30, followed by LTM at Rs 25 and Tech Mahindra at Rs 15. The calendar also includes companies from engineering, financial services, energy, real estate, construction and music.

Three Companies Set October 21 Record Date

Elecon Engineering Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals have their record dates scheduled for October 21.

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Elecon Engineering's interim dividend stands at Rs 0.50 per share, while ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's payout is Rs 30 per share. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share listed for the same date.

Together, these three companies open the week's record-date schedule, ahead of two more names on Thursday and a considerably longer list on Friday.

Record Date October 22

Angel One and Tips Music have fixed October 22 as their record date for interim dividends. Angel One's dividend is Rs 1.40 per share, while Tips Music's payout stands at Rs 6.50 per share. Both feature in the middle of the week's dividend calendar, before the concentration of record dates on October 23.

October 23 Accounts for Ten Companies

Friday, October 23, is the busiest day, accounting for ten of the 15 companies in the supplied schedule. 360 ONE WAM has an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share, while ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's payout is Rs 7 per share. HDB Financial Services has a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation's interim payout stands at Rs 1.15 per share. LTM and Tech Mahindra feature with dividends of Rs 25 and Rs 15 per share, respectively. Modison has an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, while Oberoi Realty's payout is Rs 2 per share.

The remaining companies on Friday's list are Artemis Electricals and Projects, with a dividend of Rs 0.006 per share, and Garuda Construction and Engineering, with Rs 0.03 per share. All payouts in the supplied calendar are classified as interim dividends, with record dates marking the scheduled shareholder eligibility checkpoints.

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