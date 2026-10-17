Corporate Actions This Week: ICICI Prudential AMC, Tech Mahindra, LTM, IRFC And Angel One

Several listed companies, including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., LTM Ltd. and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates scheduled between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23, 2026.

These include interim dividend payouts, stock splits, a bonus issue and a share buyback.

Dividend

Wednesday, Oct. 21

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Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Angel One Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 22, for an interim dividend of Rs 1.4 per share.

Tips Music Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 22, for an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Friday, Oct. 23

360 ONE WAM Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

Artemis Electricals and Projects Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.006 per share.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.03 per share.

HDB Financial Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share.

LTM Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Modison Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Oberoi Realty Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Oct. 23, for an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share.

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Stock Split

Jattashankar Industries Ltd. will turn ex-split on Monday, Oct. 19, for a stock split that will reduce the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

JSW Dulux Ltd. will turn ex-split on Thursday, Oct. 22, for a stock split that will reduce the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

Azad India Mobility Ltd. will turn ex-split on Friday, Oct. 23, for a stock split that will reduce the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2.

Buyback

VRL Logistics Ltd. will turn ex-date on Thursday, Oct. 22, in connection with its share buyback.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% To Rs 14,843 Crore; NIM Dips To 4.18%

Bonus Issue

Titan Biotech Ltd. will turn ex-bonus on Friday, Oct. 23, for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4.

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