Delta Corp Q2 Results: Casino Firm Swings To Net Loss On One-Time Exceptional Hit, Revenue Slips 13%

Delta Corp reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106 crore for the September quarter of FY27, reversing a net profit of Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period.

The casino operator's performance was hit by a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 137 crore, while revenue declined 13.1% year-on-year amid weaker contributions from its gaming business.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 159.34 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 182.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The decline reflects a softer performance in the company's core casino gaming segment, which remains its largest revenue contributor.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 28.8% to Rs 28.4 crore from Rs 39.9 crore a year earlier.

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EBITDA margin contracted to 17.9% from 21.8%, indicating pressure on operating profitability alongside the revenue decline.

Delta Corp's consolidated segment disclosures showed casino gaming revenue at Rs 151.28 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 174.76 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from hospitality, however, increased to Rs 7.85 crore from Rs 8.31 crore

The hospitality business reported a segment loss of Rs 4.54 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The casino gaming segment generated a result of Rs 26.67 crore, down from Rs 31.11 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 21.57 crore, against Rs 34.69 crore in Q2 FY26. This points to weaker underlying earnings even before accounting for the exceptional charge.

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The exceptional loss of Rs 137 crore was the key factor behind the company's swing into a quarterly net loss. Investors will be watching for further details on the charge and its implications for the company's financial performance.

Delta Corp shares closed at Rs 76.90 on October 19, down 5.11% for the session, according to the market data. The stock's movement comes as investors assess the earnings setback, margin compression and outlook for the casino operator's core business.

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