Buy, Sell Or Hold: TCS Asian Paints, Tata Motors PV, Coforge, Welspun Corp | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Asian Paints Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Coforge Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Welspun Corp Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)?

Somil Mehta, Head Retail Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd., and Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Asian Paints Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,331.90)

Sameer: Buy

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Great counter but valuations have come up.

Asian Paints other business are scaling up.

Buy with a two year old target.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 286.85)

Sameer: Hold

Growth they are going to get from India ops and from Jaguar Land Rover.

Stock has been hammered down and hence a good pick.

Good stock for long-term.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,951.90)

Somil: Hold

Swing trade is possible.

Good bet the IT pack.

Keep a stop loss of Rs 1800 and target on the upside would be Rs 2100.

Welspun Corp Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,572.00)

Deven: Hold

Stock has bounced around three times from the last few days.

Resistance is at Rs 2,800 after which one can add more.

Hold at current market price. Add more at breakout.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) (CMP: Rs 2,465.00)

Sameer: Hold

Diversify if one has large quantities of stock.

Hold if you have 10% of IT pack in portfolio.

Dividend yield are good but not much stock price appreciation.

AI integration would ensure profits going up.

Transition phase will take two years. Stay put.



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