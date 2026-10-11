Buy, Sell Or Hold: SBI, Ather Energy, Suzlon, Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, P&G Hygiene | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank of India (SBI) ? Have you lost the chance to buy Ather Energy Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

State Bank of India (SBI) (CMP: 956.90)

Kush: Hold

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Not a bad setup for the stock.

Rs 935 is a strong support zone.

Buying here is very attractive but don't average till it rebounds.

Hold with a tight stop loss of Rs 920.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,431.10)

Shahina: Buy

Ather Energy is good for medium-long term.

GST changes that may happen.

Valuations is not cheap

Buy after stock has corrected.

Canara Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 119.34)

Kush: Hold

Stock has potential to see a revival.

Rs 115 support zone is being respected

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 110-105

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 37.60)

Kush: Hold or Book partial profits

Some other stock in the space are very close to oversold territory.

Primary trend for the stock remains on the downside.

If in gains, book some profits.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 33.

If stock gives bump up towards Rs 40-42-43, start exiting gradually.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 313.80)

Shahina: Buy at dips

The stock surged after a key investor started driving up the price.

Rate increase could see some bit of impact for shorter-term

Buy at dips

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (CMP: Rs 6,944.50)

Kush: Wait and watch

Stock has dipped from Rs 18,000 odd levels.

Recent swing low close to Rs 6,500 mark should be stop loss.

If Rs 6,500 mark is triggered, then sell the stock.

Urban Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 159.98)

Kush: Hold

Near-term momentum for Urban Company stock is not bad

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 150.

Cupid Ltd. (CMP: Rs 367.40)

Shahina: Buy on dips

Good stock for long-term prospects but valuations are expensive.

Don't rush and buy at current levels.

Can buy at slightly lower levels.

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