Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 18%; AUM Grows 25%

Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18% year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by growth in assets under management and total income. The housing finance company's net profit rose to Rs 757 crore in Q2 fiscal 2027 from Rs 643 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased 18.3% to Rs 3,251 crore from Rs 2,748 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 25% to Rs 1.58 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1.27 lakh crore a year earlier.

Bajaj Housing Finance's net interest income increased 10% to Rs 1,055 crore in the September quarter from Rs 956 crore in Q2 FY26. Net total income rose 15% to Rs 1,254 crore from Rs 1,090 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Profit before tax increased 18% to Rs 980 crore from Rs 833 crore a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses as a proportion of net total income improved to 19.1% in Q2 F27 from 19.7% in the year-ago quarter, indicating a reduction in the ratio of operating costs to income.

Loan losses and provisions declined to Rs 35 crore from Rs 43 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Bajaj Housing Finance's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 0.29% as of September 30, 2026, compared with 0.26% a year earlier. Net NPA remained unchanged at 0.12% over the same period.

The provisioning coverage ratio on Stage 3 assets stood at 60%, according to the company's results. The company's capital adequacy ratio, including Tier-II capital, stood at 21.24% as of September 30, 2026.

The September-quarter results reflect continued growth in the company's loan portfolio and profitability, alongside a marginal increase in the gross NPA ratio. Net NPA remained stable at 0.12%.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance closed as much as 0.5% lower during the day at Rs 83.36 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.65% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 2.32% in one week and 0.53% in one month. The shares are up 13.22% year-to-date and 24.21% in one year.

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