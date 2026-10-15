Auto Sale Rise 14.7% In September; Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers Drive Growth: SIAM

India's automobile industry reported strong wholesale sales growth in September, with total dispatches across vehicle categories rising 14.7% year-on-year (YoY) to 29,47,029 units, compared with 25,68,415 units in the corresponding month last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales recorded the strongest growth among the major segments, increasing 23% YoY to 3,85,764 units from 3,13,680 units. Two-wheeler sales rose 13.5% to 24,63,103 units, compared with 21,70,100 units a year earlier. Three-wheeler wholesale volumes increased 16% YoY to 98,162 units from 84,635 units, SIAM data showed.

SUV Sales Lead Passenger Vehicle Segment

Within passenger vehicles, Utility Vehicle sales climbed 25.3% YoY to 2,57,112 units from 2,05,270 units in September last year. Passenger car sales increased 19.6% to 1,17,612 units, compared with 98,375 units a year earlier. Van sales also registered growth, rising 10% YoY to 11,040 units from 10,035 units.

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“Improved affordability post GST 2.0, lower base of last year, new vehicle technologies including alternate fuels and EVs besides strong financing support have helped impressive growth of passenger vehicles. With rural demand holding and the festive off take being healthy, passenger vehicles sales have registered healthy growth,” SIAM said.

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Scooter Sales Drive Two-Wheeler Growth

In the two-wheeler category, scooters emerged as the strongest-performing segment, with wholesale volumes surging 34.1% YoY to 9,95,576 units from 7,42,602 units.

Motorcycle sales grew at a comparatively modest pace of 2.8% to 14,12,010 units from 13,73,750 units in September last year.

Moped sales increased 3.3% YoY to 55,517 units, compared with 53,748 units a year earlier.

The automobile industry is expected to maintain positive growth momentum in H2 of FY2026–27, although reported growth rates may moderate as the sector begins to grow against a higher base, SIAM said.

According to Shenu Agarwal, President, SIAM, industry looks forward to the festive season for the continued momentum while remaining cautiously optimistic due to prevailing geo-economic uncertainties.

“Continued investments in infrastructure, sustained economic growth, and rising adoption of cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions are expected to support industry growth through the second half of 2026-27,” said Agarwal.

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