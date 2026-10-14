Aditya Infotech Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Sees Strong Growth Ahead; Check Target Price

The brokerage highlighted that Aditya Infotech holds ~43.3% market share in India's structurally underpenetrated surveillance market. The ongoing supply chain challenges have further crippled the competition, which has placed CP PLUS in a strong position to gain further share. Incrementally, Aditya Infotech is strategically expanding its current TAM by adding new adjacent products and exploring expansion in overseas markets. Consequently, the company should continue to deliver a robust performance in the coming years.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on Aditya Infotech Ltd. with a target price of Rs 4,850. The brokerage estimates revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate of 37%/47%/50% over FY26-29.

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The brokerage highlighted that Aditya Infotech holds ~43.3% market share in India's structurally underpenetrated surveillance market. The ongoing supply chain challenges have further crippled the competition, which has placed CP PLUS in a strong position to gain further share.

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Incrementally, Aditya Infotech is strategically expanding its current TAM by adding new adjacent products and exploring expansion in overseas markets. Consequently, the company should continue to deliver a robust performance in the coming years.

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