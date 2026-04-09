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Adani Energy, Coal India, NTPC In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results — Check PL Capital's Rating, Target Prices And More

PL Capital projects power sector to see mixed performance amid muted power demand in the march-ending quarter.

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Adani Energy, Coal India, NTPC In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results — Check PL Capital's Rating, Target Prices And More
PL Capital highlights that power sector performance in Q4 FY26 is expected to be mixed, with underlying demand showing limited traction.
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
CESC Ltd.
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Tata Power Company Ltd.
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Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
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Coal India Ltd.
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Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
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Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

PL Capital highlights that power sector performance in Q4 FY26 is expected to be mixed, with underlying demand showing limited traction.

Peak demand grew by ~2% YoY to 245GW; energy consumption also rose by ~2% YoY to 425 billion units. Power prices continued to moderate, with day-ahead market (DAM) prices declining ~12% YoY to Rs 3.9/kWh, led by higher renewable generation and comfortable coal availability, keeping supply conditions benign.

Operational performance remained mixed across players—NTPC reported ~4% YoY decline in generation with plant load factor moderating to 65% (-400 bps YoY), while Tata Power saw a sharp decline in generation due to disruptions at Mundra.

CESC reported stable performance with ~3% YoY growth in generation. The coverage universe is expected to report modest PAT growth of ~2% YoY , with divergence across companies.

CESC, NTPC, IEX and Power Grid saw PAT growth, while Adani Energy Solutions, Coal India and Tata Power could see a decline.

Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, CESC remains PL Capital top picks.

Skymet's latest forecast indicates a below-normal monsoon for FY27 in India, which could support higher power demand in the coming quarters, given that around 40– 45% of power consumption (agriculture and residential segments) is weather-sensitive.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital Power Sector Q4fy26 Results Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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