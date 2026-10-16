Yami Gautam On Dhurandhar The Revenge Cameo Fee: 'Some Things Are Priceless'

Months after its release, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate conversations. The film, hailed by fans for its intense action sequences and gripping storyline, had a few surprises, including a cameo by actor Yami Gautam, Dhar's wife.

Now, Yami Gautam has opened up about claims that she charged a hefty fee for her cameo in the film. The actor made a brief appearance as Shazia Bano, a nurse in Pakistan who is actually an undercover Indian agent.

While promoting her film, Nayyi Navelli, Yami appeared on the Marathi quiz show Kon Honaar Crorepati, hosted by Madhuri Dixit. A promotional clip from the show reveals Yami's response to rumours that she received a “big fat cheque” for her cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Yami Gautam Reveals If She Was Paid For Dhurandhar Cameo

During the show, Madhuri Dixit told Yami that she thoroughly enjoyed watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She then brought up the actor's cameo in the film and asked whether Yami was paid for her appearance or if Aditya Dhar had simply asked her to be part of the project.

Yami replied that she had read somewhere that she had received a “very big fat cheque” for her role. She dismissed the speculation surrounding her fee for the film.

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Yami said, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo, and I was like, what is this? But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say, ‘Yami, I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame.'”

Talking about her experience shooting the film, the Vicky Donor actor described it as “so fun”.

“To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees,” she added.

Madhuri remarked that it was “fun to watch” Yami in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge featured Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

What's Next For Yami Gautam?

Yami's latest film, Nayyi Navelli, hit theatres on October 16. The horror comedy also features Jacqueline Fernandez.

She is also set to star in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2.

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