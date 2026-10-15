India's Instant Noodle Consumption Will Surprise You As It Beats Countries Like Japan And Vietnam

How much instant noodles does India consume

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We all know that instant noodles have been quite popular among young adults in India. But did you know that it is so high in India that it tops countries like Japan and Vietnam where noodles are more of a tradition compared to other local cuisine. Yes, you read that right. India's noodle eating habit has definitely been associated with smart marketing, and adults and youngsters prefer it given its easy preparing mantra. Check this list of the top 5 countries that consumed the most instant noodles last year.

No 1. Country: China and Hong Kong | Instant Noodles Consumption: 43.27 billion servings | In China, beef-based and five-spice flavours are most popular, while seafood-based soups are common in Hong Kong. Large cup noodles and instant noodles are eaten as breakfast and midday snacks.

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No 2. Country: Indonesia | Instant Noodles Consumption: 14.54 billion servings | Fried instant noodles, dominates consumption in the southeast Asian nation. Chilli-heavy chicken, vegetable and shrimp flavours are most popular in Vietnam, with halal products forming the bulk of the market.

No 3. Country: India | Instant Noodles Consumption: 9.60 billion servings | Masala, curry and chicken tikka flavours are most popular in India. Vegetable and tomato-based variants also have a strong presence, while mini snack packs are widely consumed among people of all ages.

No 4. Country: Vietnam | Instant Noodles Consumption: 7.46 billion servings | Sour-and-spicy shrimp flavours are particularly popular, alongside elastic-textured noodles. Consumers also commonly add onions, lemon and peppers, while pho-style rice noodles form an important part of the market. WINA

No 5. Country: Japan | Instant Noodles Consumption: 5.95 billion servings | Pork bones, chicken stock and fish-based broths often combined with soy sauce are the popular choices in Japan. The market is highly diverse, with ramen, udon, soba and health-focused products all widely available.

No 6. Country: United States | Instant Noodles Consumption: 5.23 billion servings | Chicken is the flavour of choice here, followed by beef, shrimp and vegetable options. Microwave-friendly products are particularly popular due to their convenience in preparation.

No 7. Country: Philippines | Instant Noodles Consumption: 4.34 billion servings | Pancit Canton-style fried noodles are the most popular format. Calamansi, hot chilli and seafood flavours are widely preferred, while mini cup noodles are common as snacks.

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