Ranbir Kapoor Leases Trump Towers Flat In Pune For Rs 4.63 Lakh Per Month: Report

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased his luxurious apartment in Pune's Trump Towers for a monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh, property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix revealed.

The agreement concerns a 6,094 sq ft apartment in Tower A. Trump Towers is located in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

The leave and licence agreement for the apartment was registered on Oct. 6 this year.

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The lease runs from Sept. 20, 2026, to Sept. 19, 2029, the documents reveal.

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Ranbir Kapoor Leases Pune Apartment

Ruchi Goel is the licensee under the agreement. Ranbir is represented by Shanti Shivdas Malik, his power of attorney holder.

Goel paid a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh. The agreement also includes three covered parking spaces. The rent will increase by 5% each year.

In the first year, the monthly rent is set at Rs 4.63 lakh. It will rise to Rs 4.86 lakh in the second year. In the third year, the monthly rent will be Rs 5.11 lakh.

Overall, the apartment will generate Rs 1.75 crore in rent over a period of 36 months. Ranbir had earlier leased the 10th-floor apartment in 2023.

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor had bought an apartment each at Trump Towers back in 2015. The duo paid around Rs 13 crore for each property, as per Economic Times.

Ranbir purchased four adjoining land parcels in Pune's Pimpri village for Rs 16.42 crore in July this year. The purchase covers almost 25.7 acres, as per CRE Matrix.

What Next For Ranbir Kapoor

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ramayana. The mythological drama features Sai Pallavi as Sia and Yash as Ravana.

Shot on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first instalment out on Nov. 5.

Apart from that, Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. The period drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be out on Jan. 21, 2027.

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