Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Opens To A Lukewarm Response

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam has had a slow start at the box office, with limited audience turnout on its opening day.

The film collected Rs 67 lakh net across 2,186 shows, with an overall occupancy of around 9%, taking its India gross to Rs 79 lakh, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

City-Wise Occupancy

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Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam received a mixed response from moviegoers across major cities on its opening day. Mumbai and Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 13% each, while Bengaluru followed with 9%. The National Capital Region (NCR) reported 7% occupancy, while Jaipur and Kolkata recorded 6% each.

The film saw a slower response in other cities. Ahmedabad recorded 3% occupancy, followed by Surat at 2% and Bhopal at just 1%. These figures show that audience turnout remained low in several key markets.

Advance Booking Report

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam earned Rs 1.52 crore in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. A total of 53,347 tickets were sold across 4,255 shows, showing the level of interest in the film before it reached cinemas.

The National Capital Region (NCR) led the advance-booking chart, contributing Rs 38.51 lakh. Mumbai ranked second with Rs 25.29 lakh, followed by Pune at Rs 8.86 lakh. Among the states, Maharashtra recorded Rs 38.12 lakh in advance sales, while Gujarat collected Rs 12.92 lakh. Uttar Pradesh also contributed Rs 9.80 lakh to the total.

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About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

ALSO READ: Prahaar X Reviews: From 'Masterclass Performance' To 'Strictly Average', Rajkummar Rao's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

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