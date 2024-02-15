Chronology Of Events In Electoral Bonds Case

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyChronology Of Events In Electoral Bonds Case
The Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict annulling the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties.

15 Feb 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Following is the chronology of events in the case related to validity of the electoral bonds scheme, a mode of funding to political parties, in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a landmark verdict annulling it:

  • 2017: The electoral bond scheme was introduced in the Finance Bill.

  • Sept. 14, 2017: NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', lead petitioner, moves Supreme Court challenging the scheme.

  • Oct. 03, 2017: SC issues notices to Centre and Election Commission on PIL filed by the NGO.

  • Jan. 2, 2018: The Central government notifies the Electoral Bond Scheme.

  • Nov. 7, 2022: The electoral bond scheme was amended to increase the sale days from 70 to 85 in a year where any assembly election may be scheduled.

  • Oct. 16, 2023: Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud refers pleas against the scheme to a five-judge Constitution bench.

  • Oct. 31, 2023: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud commences hearing on pleas against the scheme.

  • Nov. 2, 2023: Supreme Court reserves verdict.

  • Feb. 15, 2024: Supreme Court delivers unanimous judgement annulling the scheme, saying it violates Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

