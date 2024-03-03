IFFCO Moves NCLT Against Triumph Offshore, Swan Energy

IFFCO has moved the NCLT against Swan Energy Ltd and their joint venture Triumph Offshore to restrain their JV firm from passing any resolution without its approval and issuing any share/security to the lenders against loans.

Seeking an injunction against any such proposal, IFFCO, in its petition filed before the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT, alleged that Triumph Offshore is pre-paying the debt, which may result in dilution of its shareholding in the joint venture firm and is detrimental to its interest.

IFFCO has moved the NCLT under sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act 2013, alleging oppression and mismanagement.

It has prayed to restrain Swan Energy and Triumph Offshore "from passing any board resolution without the prior written approval of petitioner (IFFCO), with reference to the substitution of the bank term loan with promoters loan or from issuing any shares/security or any instrument convertible into equity in favour of R2 (SEL) or any third party, which may result into diluting shareholder of the petitioner".

Leading fertiliser player IFFCO owns 49% of Triumph Offshore, the joint venture with Swan Energy, established to set up a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit. Swan Energy Ltd is the majority partner with a 51% stake.

Triumph Offshore's board comprises three nominees from Swan Energy, two from IFFCO and two independent directors.

According to IFFCO, Triumph Offshore had tied up with banks to get a term loan of Rs 1,604 crore, out of which SBI sanctioned Rs 500 crore. To secure the loan, the entire equity share capital held by IFFCO was mortgaged with lenders.

IFCO has alleged that Triumph Offshore — through its nominee directors and two independent directors — "has worked in cohorts with R2 (SEL) to create a situation wherein R1 (Triumph) has been rendered in a state of financial crisis by using all cash reserves to hastily and needlessly pre-pay lenders' money".

Moreover, it has also not taken any steps to charter any Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) and the decision were taken by the directors "only to facilitate the intentions" of SEL to ultimately lead Triumph Offshore, where it becomes a necessity to accept the proposal if accepting the loan from SEL to restore JV's capacity to repay bank loans, it added.