Wakefit IPO Wraps Up Today; Grey Market Signals Modest Gains

Primary market investors are closely watching the initial public offering (IPO) of Wakefit Innovations Ltd., a leading manufacturer of mattresses, furniture, and home furnishings, which concludes its subscription period on December 10.

The much-awaited Wakefit IPO has so far received a subdued response from the investors. The IPO was booked only 0.39 times on Tuesday and has witnessed a sharp decline in its Grey Market Premium (GMP). The GMP, which was trading around Rs 36 earlier, has now slipped to just Rs 2, raising concerns among investors about potential listing gains.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Wakefit IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, allotment date, listing date and other details as the subscription enters its final day.