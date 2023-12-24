AIK Pipes And Polymers Sets IPO Price At Rs 89 Per Share; Issue Opens December 26-28

NDTV ProfitIPOsAIK Pipes And Polymers Sets IPO Price At Rs 89 Per Share; Issue Opens December 26-28
24 Dec 2023, 02:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AIK Pipes and Polymers Ltd. (Source Company websie)</p></div>
AIK Pipes and Polymers Ltd. (Source Company websie)

Pipe maker AIK Pipes and Polymers on Sunday said it has fixed a price of Rs 89 per share for its Initial Public Offering, which will open for public subscription from December 26-28.

The initial share-sale is entirely a fresh issue of 16.88 lakh equity shares and the company aims to raise about Rs 15.02 crore from the IPO, AIK Pipes said in a statement.

Shares will be listed on the BSE-SME platform.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditure, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses, it said.

Shreni Shares Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Jaipur-based AIK Pipes and Polymers is a leading manufacturer of medium density polyethylene) pipes and polypropylene random) pipes meant for water distribution, gas transmission, sewerage systems and telecommunication sectors.

