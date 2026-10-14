Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Domino's Parel Licence Suspended Over Food Safety Violation. Here's What FDA Said

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a Domino's Pizza outlet in Mumbai's Parel area after a follow-up inspection revealed multiple food safety and documentation violations, according to an official press note issued on Tuesday.

The outlet, operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, is located at Rangoli Time Complex on Dr. Ambedkar Road in Parel. The document confirms that the licence was suspended on Monday, October 12, following the inspection.

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According to the Maharashtra FDA's October 13 press note, the action followed inspections conducted on August 11 and October 9. The department stated that it had issued an improvement notice to the outlet after the first inspection, but the subsequent inspection on October 9 identified several violations.

What Violations Did The FDA Find At Domino's?

The FDA press note identifies five specific concerns that it observed during the October 9 re-inspection:

1. The FDA stated that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored side by side in the same deep freezer. The department listed this as one of the reasons for the licence suspension.

2. According to the FDA, chicken and paneer were being prepared using the same oven or grill.

3. The department said that the establishment had not submitted the conformity report for its food contact packaging material.

4. The FDA reported that records relating to food delivery vehicles were not available or had not been maintained as required.

5. The FDA also stated that records of preventative maintenance of equipment were not available.

The FDA listed these deficiencies as reasons for suspending the outlet's licence.

FDA Suspends Licences Of Two More Mumbai Eateries

The action against Domino's was part of a wider crackdown during which the FDA suspended the licences of three food establishments in the Mumbai division, according to the press note.

1. In the first case, the FDA suspended the licence of Maaz Food Parcel and Catering in Bhandup West on Wednesday after reporting a cockroach infestation, clogged and unclean drains, missing food labels and artificial food colour in the kitchen.

The FDA further alleged that the establishment used fat spread while mentioning butter on its menu, and reported missing separate chopping boards for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, inadequate packaging documentation and workers without gloves or aprons.

2. In the second case, the FDA suspended the licence of Mughlai Dhaba in Kurla West on October 9, following a complaint about stale food in an order placed through Zomato. An inspection conducted on October 8 reportedly found clogged drains containing food waste and stagnant dirty water, rusted refrigeration equipment and utensils, peeling paint and plaster, and inadequate separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The FDA also reported that the restaurant had a rear door without an insect proof mesh and open dustbins near its onion stock.

FDA Announces Action In Other Maharashtra Districts

The FDA's October 13 press note also detailed enforcement action against suspected adulterated and misbranded edible oil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to the department, officials seized and sealed 12,382 kg of suspected adulterated and misbranded refined soybean oil and refined palmolein oil, valued at Rs 23.35 lakh, from Bajrang Trading Company on October 12.

The FDA stated that the unit scored 10 out of 206 marks during its inspection and was declared non-compliant, following which its food licence was suspended with immediate effect.

In the Beed district, officials seized and prohibited food products worth approximately Rs 4.60 lakh and a vehicle valued at Rs 5.40 lakh during an operation in Limbaganesh on October 12. The FDA reported that a case was registered at Neknur Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Maharashtra FDA has advised consumers to report food quality complaints or suspected malpractice through its toll-free helpline, 1800 222 365, or its online grievance portal.

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