Tiger Shroff's First Pics After Firing Show Actor With Bandages; Eknath Shinde Warns 'No Gang Will Be Spared'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was seen with bandages on his right arm along with dressings on his shoulder and chest in the photographs after a firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor at his residence and promised strict action against those responsible, stating that no criminal gang would be allowed to operate with impunity in Mumbai.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, where Tiger Shroff had reportedly been playing football. Police suspect that the attackers may have been familiar with the actor's routine.

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The actor escaped a direct bullet injury. His driver, identified as Firdosh, sustained a bullet injury to his left hand while another person standing near the car was also reported injured. Shinde stated that the actor had suffered gunpowder burns to his right hand along with injuries caused by glass shards.

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During his visit to the Shroff residence, Shinde assured the actor and his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, that the government would support the family and ensure action against those responsible.

Shinde warned that Mumbai will not be allowed to return to the era of gang wars and stated that the safety of celebrities, industrialists and ordinary citizens was equally important. He also urged anyone receiving threats to inform the police immediately.

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A message purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and issued threats against people in the film industry associated with Salman Khan.

In the alleged audio message, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed that Shroff was targeted for allegedly ignoring warnings and continuing to work with Salman Khan, as per NDTV reports. The speaker also threatened others in the film industry who associate with the Bollywood superstar.

The police reportedly had no complaint on record from Tiger Shroff about receiving threatening calls before the incident. Investigators continue to examine CCTV footage and other evidence in order to establish the motive and identify the suspects.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the incident and called for a thorough investigation alone with adequate security for the actor and his family.

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