Pune Water Crisis: 20% Reduction For Khadakwasla, 10% For Pavana Under Consideration

With crop-damage assessments in Pune district's 10 drought-affected talukas about 80% complete, the city administration is considering a 20% reduction in water allocation from the Khadakwasla reservoir system and a 10% reduction for areas served by the Pavana system, as concerns over water availability grow.

The proposed reductions would come on top of Pune's weekly Thursday water supply shutdown, which took effect on October 15, reflecting concerns over water availability in the months ahead.

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Ten talukas in Pune district have been declared drought-affected despite rainfall remaining close to the seasonal average. The administration is assessing agricultural losses and stepping up measures to secure drinking water supplies in vulnerable rural areas.

Maharashtra has expanded the number of drought-affected talukas across the state to 305. In Pune district, Junnar and Ambegaon have been added to the eight previously identified talukas: Baramati, Shirur, Daund, Indapur, Purandar, Khed, Bhor and Rajgad.

The drought declarations reflect uneven monsoon rainfall, prolonged dry spells during critical crop-growth periods, falling groundwater levels and mounting pressure on agricultural production.

Pune district has recorded around 819 mm of rainfall, equivalent to approximately 95% of its normal seasonal precipitation. However, the near-normal aggregate has not prevented water stress, highlighting the impact of rainfall distribution and extended dry spells on crops and local water availability.

The district administration has arranged tanker supplies for five villages and 53 hamlets, benefiting around 18,650 residents, particularly in Baramati, Daund and Indapur. Authorities have also approved 294 new borewell schemes and repairs to 611 existing borewells to strengthen access to drinking water in rural areas.

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The impact is also being felt in the agricultural sector, with farmers reporting damage to sugarcane, maize and fodder crops as wells and borewells run low. Crop-loss reports have covered around 2.37 lakh farmer accounts, while the state has announced initial assistance of Rs 5,000 for eligible farmers before Diwali.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi has also prohibited the transportation and sale of green and dry fodder outside the district to safeguard supplies for local livestock.

With water planning extending through August 2027, the administration is prioritising drinking water and preparing scarcity-management measures for the coming rabi season. The proposed reductions in water allocation underline the growing pressure to balance urban household requirements, agricultural demand and limited water resources.

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