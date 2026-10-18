Post-Stampede Caution: Big-Ticket Durga Puja Pandals Halt Entry In Kolkata And Salt Lake

Authorities ordered several major Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata and Bidhannagar to temporarily close their pandals to the public following a stampede-like incident that left 19 people dead and 25 injured.

Among the prominent pujas asked to stop admitting visitors were Tala Pratyay, Alipore Sarbojanin, Chetla Agrani and Ballygunge Sarbojanin, an official said. The programme at Allen Park was also cancelled as authorities moved to manage crowds and prevent further incidents.

The Santosh Mitra Square Puja committee also restricted visitor entry temporarily. Committee president Sajal Ghosh said the organisers had reduced the number of people allowed inside to avoid overcrowding, as per PTI.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“We cannot ask every visitor to enter. And have scaled down the entry of visitors,” Ghosh said.

A senior Kolkata Police officer said organisers of major pujas were instructed to stop admitting visitors wherever reports indicated excessive crowding. The officer described the measure as temporary, adding that the administration would review the situation before deciding whether restrictions should continue on Sunday.

ALSO READ: 'Won't Spare Anyone': Bengal CM Orders Probe After Kolkata Pandal Stampede Kills 19

Similar precautionary measures were implemented in Bidhannagar, the satellite township near Kolkata, where major puja pandals, including those in Salt Lake, according to PTI. "We have taken a call and asked puja organisers to stop allowing people inside the pandals," he said.

Salt Lake hosts several prominent Durga Puja celebrations that attract large numbers of devotees and visitors every year.

Meanwhile, the state administration and Kolkata Police officials would hold a review meeting on Sunday to assess the situation and determine further action. The meeting is expected to focus on crowd-control arrangements and the safety measures required at major puja venues.

The restrictions come as Kolkata witnesses large-scale celebrations during the Durga Puja festival, with nearly 3,500 pujas being organised across the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said,"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep anguish over the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which resulted in numerous casualties.

ALSO READ : Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: 'Entry & Exit Were Narrow, Many Fainted', Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

In a heartfelt statement, the President said, "The news of the deaths of people at Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.