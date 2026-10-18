'Won't Spare Anyone': Bengal CM Orders Probe After Kolkata Pandal Stampede Kills 19

At least 17 people, including 13 women, three men and one child, were killed in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday. Around 25 people were injured, with one reported to be in critical condition, as rescue and relief operations continued following the tragic incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a government Group-D job for the family of each deceased victim. The state government will also cover all medical expenses of the injured and provide Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to each injured person.

The Chief Minister, who visited Calcutta Medical College and Hospital following the incident, said the government would investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede and hold those responsible accountable.

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Adhikari said CCTV footage would be examined to determine whether adequate crowd-control measures had been implemented. He added that the investigation would examine the roles of the puja organising committee, police personnel, private security agencies and other parties involved in managing the gathering.

“There's no question of sparing anyone,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising that responsibility would be fixed based on the findings of the investigation.

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The incident prompted an immediate response from the state administration, with the Chief Minister, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushing to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a post on X, she said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. She prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, wishing them strength and courage during the difficult period.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about crowd management and security arrangements at one of Kolkata's major festive gatherings. Authorities are expected to scrutinise the available CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine whether lapses in crowd control contributed to the loss of lives.

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Rescue, medical assistance and relief operations remained the immediate priorities as the state government pledged support to the affected families and promised accountability for the incident.

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