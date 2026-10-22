WATCH: PM Modi Speaks On 'A World Between Orders' At NDTV World Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking on the agenda, 'A World Between Orders' at the NDTV World Summit 2026. He will be speaking after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who joined a panel discussion, discussing geopolitics, trade deals, energy and the volatility inherent in them.

“It's never done till it's done,” Jaishankar said, responding to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that a trade agreement was close to completion. He said discussions were moving forward, with negotiating teams working through the remaining issues, but declined to disclose specific sticking points.

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Addressing concerns over Washington's shifting tariff positions under President Donald Trump, Jaishankar said India could no longer approach international economic relations with assumptions based on an earlier, more predictable global order.

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania was also in attendance for the event.

He stated that the company has revamped its management team, bringing in 22 senior executives with the aim to align the business with its growth plans. Describing the shift as “Raymond 3.0”, Singhania said the focus was on building a new team that is in line with the group's future direction.

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In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar at NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22, Singhania said, "It's a fully new team, fully aligned with full growth strategy in place. And we've taken really senior people at all levels. We've changed the whole management team and every manager is now aligned to where we want to go."

Further elaborating the move, he said, "We say Raymond 3.0 okay internally we're calling it 3.0 for whatever it's worth. That's a good marketing line internally."

Other guests in attendance included VFS Global Founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria, who discussed the travel and tourism industry. Sri Lankan Minister Chaturanga Abeysinghe spoke about how India provided financial assistance to the former.

We came out of an economic crisis since 2022, and India greatly supported us with a lot of financial assistance and was there for us in all these difficult years. So I would like to give my gratitude and thanks to the people of India, Abeysinghe said.

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