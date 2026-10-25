'Next Up, Rs 4,500 Belan?' Harsh Goenka's Hilarious Take On IKEA's Rs 760 Chic Chrome Steel Thali

A humble fixture of Indian dining tables has become an unlikely talking point online after a US influencer presented IKEA's stainless-steel plates as fashionable “chrome” tableware.

The description struck a familiar chord with Indian audiences, who recognised the plates as the traditional steel thalis that have been part of everyday meals in Indian homes for generations.

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The viral moment drew a wry response from industrialist Harsh Goenka, who used the episode to poke fun at the trend of repackaging ordinary household essentials as high-end lifestyle products.

“First it was Kolhapuri chappals, then dupattas, and now IKEA is selling our steel thali as a ‘chic chrome plate' for Rs 760. Can't wait for IKEA to drop the ‘Aerodynamic Dough-Flattening Wand' (our humble belan) for Rs 4,500,” Goenka said in a satirical post.

He added a humorous warning that the rolling pin should not be used by Indian wives as a missile against their husbands.

How The IKEA Steel Plate Went Viral

The discussion gained traction after US influencer Amanda Monsen showcased IKEA's stainless-steel plates, describing them as “chic chrome plates”.

She said she had been looking for chrome tableware and presented the shiny metal plates as a stylish addition to contemporary interiors.

The influencer also suggested using the plates for serving food or as a tray for perfumes, highlighting their versatility beyond conventional dining purposes.

However, Indian social media users were quick to point out that the product closely resembled the everyday steel thali, a familiar fixture in Indian kitchens that has long been used for serving meals.

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The plates were reported to cost around $7.99 apiece, equivalent to approximately Rs 760, while a set priced at $14.99 worked out to roughly Rs 1,430.

The description “chic chrome plate” was the influencer's characterisation; IKEA identifies the products as stainless-steel plates.

When Everyday Products Become Premium

Goenka's proposed Rs 4,500 belan extended the joke, suggesting that an ordinary Indian rolling pin could be repackaged as an expensive lifestyle accessory with an elaborate, design-oriented name.

The remarks also tapped into a wider conversation about how familiar products can acquire a different identity when presented through contemporary design trends and premium marketing.

Stainless steel, valued for its durability and understated appearance, has increasingly featured in minimalist tableware and home styling.

Objects traditionally associated with everyday cooking and dining can consequently be presented as fashionable additions to modern interiors.

For Indian consumers, however, the contrast is hard to miss: what is being presented as a stylish discovery abroad has been part of ordinary domestic life for decades.

The episode highlights the distinction between a product's practical utility and the value created through presentation, branding and consumer perception.

In this case, the steel plate itself may be familiar, but the language surrounding it has given everyday thali an entirely new identity.

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