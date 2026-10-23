Meta Glasses Sting Row: DK Shivakumar Alleges Attempt To Record Him, Kerala CM VD Satheesan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that he and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, both Congress leaders, were targeted in an attempted sting operation, while no similar attempt was made against BJP leaders or chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

The remarks, made in an interview with Kannada news channel Asianet Suvarna News, have added a new dimension to the political controversy surrounding alleged sting operations in Karnataka.

Shivakumar said he became suspicious when an industrialist visiting him wore Meta smart glasses and the conversation shifted from business matters to politics, including booth-level strategies. He subsequently asked officials to look into the visitor's background and meetings with other political leaders.

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The allegations come amid a growing controversy over purported sting-operation videos linked to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the Congress and opposition parties trading accusations over who orchestrated the recordings and the political motives behind them.

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Asked why no action had been taken against those allegedly involved in the attempt, Shivakumar said the authorities had taken precautionary measures but were not disclosing further details.

"Who said action wasn't sought? You just don't know, that's all. We are not disclosing it, that's all. We have taken all precautionary measures," he said in the interview.

Recounting the alleged incident, Shivakumar said the industrialist had arranged a meeting through officials and initially discussed business matters with him. However, the conversation later turned to politics, with the visitor bringing up booth-level strategies and broader political developments.

Shivakumar said the change in the conversation, coupled with the Meta glasses, raised his suspicions.

"I asked my officials to conduct a small enquiry on the background of the industrialist," he said.

According to Shivakumar, the information gathered during the inquiry suggested that the visitor had worn the same Meta smart glasses while meeting Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan but had not worn them during meetings with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or a Union minister.

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"He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and [VD] Satheesan," Shivakumar claimed.

Shivakumar did not identify the industrialist or present publicly verifiable evidence that an attempt to record him had taken place.

He also said he had received inputs about individuals who might be involved and had cautioned Cabinet colleagues to remain vigilant against possible attempts to entrap them through personal assistants, phone calls and other channels.

"As the head of the government, which is like a family, I have to tell the Cabinet ministers to be conscious and not get fooled," he said.

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