Maharashtra Drought Crisis: IAS, IPS Officers To Donate One Day’s Salary To Aid Farmers

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Maharashtra have decided to donate one day's salary for October 2026 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support farmers affected by drought conditions across the state.

The decision comes as Maharashtra faces growing agricultural distress, with the state government's Relief and Rehabilitation Department declaring 305 talukas drought-affected on October 14, 2026. The salary contribution initiative aims to strengthen relief efforts and provide assistance to farming communities struggling with water shortages and financial losses.

According to NDTV, the officers' organisation has submitted a formal letter to the state government regarding the proposed contributions. Employees from various departments and political representatives have also stepped forward to support relief efforts.

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Maharashtra Announces Relief Measures for Drought-Hit Farmers

Alongside the officers' salary donations, the Maharashtra government has announced several measures to reduce the financial burden on affected farmers. These include a complete exemption from land revenue payments, restructuring of crop loans and a suspension of agricultural loan recovery.

The state has also announced concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps to provide relief to farmers facing difficulties in maintaining irrigation amid water shortages.

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In addition, examination fees for students from drought-affected areas will be waived. The measure is intended to help families manage education expenses during a period of economic hardship.

These initiatives form part of the broader response to the drought, which has placed pressure on agricultural livelihoods and household finances across affected regions.

Political Leaders Extend Support

Political representatives have also contributed to the relief initiative. Shekhar Nikam, MLA from Chiplun-Sangameshwar, reportedly handed over a cheque equivalent to one month's basic salary to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Meanwhile, MLA Rohit Pawar has called for additional direct financial assistance to help affected communities recover from the crisis. He has urged the government to provide at least Rs 50,000 per hectare to drought-hit farmers and Rs 25,000 to agricultural labourers.

Relief Efforts Focus on Rural Livelihoods

With 305 talukas officially declared drought-affected, the state's response combines administrative contributions, financial concessions and demands for direct monetary assistance.

The salary donation initiative by IAS and IPS officers is expected to contribute to relief efforts through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. However, the scale of assistance required will depend on the severity of conditions in affected areas and the implementation of government measures.

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