Liquor Party in PCMC Hospital's Post-Mortem Room Goes Viral; Doctor Suspended

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has suspended a medical officer at its Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital after a video allegedly showing a drinking session in the hospital's post-mortem room went viral.

Vaibhav Avinash Mhaske was suspended with immediate effect on Friday, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

The incident took place on the night of Thursday. A citizen had been waiting outside the hospital through the night to collect a death certificate.

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When he looked inside, he reportedly found the doctor on duty drunk.

A video of the scene was recorded and spread quickly on social media, drawing strong public reaction and prompting the civic administration to act. The clip shows a table littered with food and a bottle.

Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam took cognisance of the matter and first issued a notice to the doctor and the staff concerned, asking for a written explanation by evening, NDTV reported.

Because the case involved patient safety and medical ethics, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi took a stricter line and ordered the suspension the following day.

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The administration said the doctor's conduct amounted to a direct violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services rules. A chargesheet will be filed against him within 15 days, after which the departmental inquiry will be completed,

Mhaske is barred from leaving the Pimpri headquarters during the suspension. He also cannot take up any other employment or business while the action is in force.

Jangam, in a byte, spoke on the action taken by the civic body. The corporation has not yet released any findings from the inquiry, and the allegations against the doctor will be examined in the departmental proceedings.

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The episode has raised questions about supervision and discipline at the civic-run hospital, particularly in the mortuary, where families often wait for hours for post-mortem formalities and documents during a time of grief.

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