Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Delhi Hospital With Chest Infection

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi with a chest infection. His condition is stable, according to a news report in IANS.

The 98-year-old was brought to the hospital around 7.30 pm on Friday and admitted to the pulmonary department. He is undergoing treatment and medical tests under the observation of a team of doctors, officials said.

Advani was previously admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year with age-related health complications. He was discharged after a few days of treatment.

In December 2024, he was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit for medical management and investigations under the supervision of a neurologist. On December 17, the hospital said he was showing gradual improvement and was likely to be moved out of the ICU within one to two days.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, now in Pakistan, L.K. Advani is one of the most influential figures in the BJP's history. He played a pivotal role in transforming the party from a relatively small political force into a major national organisation.

During his multiple terms as BJP president, Advani strengthened the party's organisational network across India. His Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 marked a turning point in Indian politics and significantly broadened the BJP's political reach.

Advani served as India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Over his political career, he held several key portfolios, including Home Affairs.

In recognition of his contributions to public life, he received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2024, having earlier been awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. His leadership and organisational efforts hold a significant place in the BJP's evolution and India's political history.

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