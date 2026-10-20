Fake Number Plates: Hyderabad Police Seize 100 Vehicles, Register 100 Cases

Hyderabad Traffic Police have seized 100 vehicles and registered 100 criminal cases over the past eight months as part of a special enforcement drive against fake, forged, tampered and unauthorised registration number plates across the city.

The seized vehicles include 88 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers, highlighting the scale of violations detected during the crackdown. The drive aims to curb the use of fraudulent number plates to evade traffic enforcement, bypass statutory requirements and conceal vehicle identities.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis stated, quoted by NDTV, that Hyderabad intensified its enforcement drive following a rise in complaints about fake license plates, which hinder traffic enforcement, vehicle tracking, and criminal investigations.

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Police officials warned that fake or altered number plates pose a significant challenge to traffic management, crime prevention and public safety. Motorists using such plates may attempt to avoid electronic traffic challans, conceal registration details or escape accountability for offences.

Fraudulent number plates can also complicate investigations by making it harder to establish vehicle ownership and identify vehicles linked to reported incidents. The police have therefore stepped up enforcement to detect violations and ensure compliance with vehicle registration rules.

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Authorities urged motorists to adhere strictly to the Motor Vehicles Act, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, and mandatory High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) guidelines.

The rules governing vehicle registration plates are intended to ensure standardisation and enable authorities to identify vehicles accurately. Any unauthorised alteration or tampering that interferes with identification or enforcement can undermine these objectives.

The eight-month drive reflects the traffic police's efforts to strengthen compliance and prevent the misuse of registration plates across Hyderabad. Officials have cautioned motorists against using forged or modified plates and stressed that violations will invite legal action.

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The police have called on vehicle owners to ensure that their registration plates meet prescribed standards and remain clearly visible and legible. Compliance with the rules, officials said, is essential to effective traffic enforcement, the prevention of crime and the maintenance of public safety.

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