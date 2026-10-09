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Banking Recruitment Scam Busted: CBI Arrests Four In Pan-India Operation

The CBI Special Task Branch Mumbai executed coordinated, multi-state raids following an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

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Banking Recruitment Scam Busted: CBI Arrests Four In Pan-India Operation
The CBI's investigation into others involved in the racket is ongoing.
PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested four key operatives, including a CGST inspector, in a banking recruitment scam busted in a pan-India operation. The CBI has busted a widespread impersonation and cheating network operating across Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and West Bengal.

The CBI shared the news in an official post on X on Friday. "CBI busts pan-India banking recruitment racket. Major breakthrough as CBI unmasks habitual impersonation syndicate," the agency wrote.

The CBI Special Task Branch Mumbai executed coordinated, multi-state raids following an FIR registered on a complaint filed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

The four arrested individuals fraudulently infiltrated multiple stages of the selection process, including written examinations and interviews, by physically posing as candidates, undermining the integrity of public examinations and depriving genuine, hardworking aspirants of their rightful opportunities.

The CBI's investigation into others involved in the racket is ongoing, the agency shared in its official statement.

ALSO READ: IIT Bombay Hostel Gas Leak Injures Five, Including Two Children; All Stable

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