AIBE 22 Registration: Missed The Deadline? Check These Key Dates Before Applying

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 registration period will end on October 27, 2026. Before the deadline, candidates who want to take the exam must submit their application forms via the Bar Council of India's (BCI) official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

While the application correction window closes on October 30, candidates have until October 28 to pay the application fee. To finish the process on time, they need to remember these dates.

The AIBE 22 exam will be held on November 29, 2026. The admit card is scheduled to be released on November 14.

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AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should note the following dates for the examination:

Last date to apply: October 27, 2026

Last date to pay fee payment: October 28, 2026

Correction window closes: October 30, 2026

Admit card release: November 14, 2026

Exam date: November 29, 2026

How To Apply For AIBE 22 Registration 2026

Candidates who are yet to apply can follow these steps to complete their registration:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

. Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.

Register using the required details, including your mobile number and email address.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with your personal, educational and enrolment details.

Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.

Pay the application fee through the available payment options.

Check the details entered in the form and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and save the payment receipt.

Candidates should check their details carefully before submitting the application.

AIBE 22 Exam Pattern 2026

The All India Bar Examination tests candidates' knowledge of different areas of law through multiple-choice questions. The AIBE 22 exam is listed as having 100 questions covering 19 subjects.

Constitutional law, criminal law, civil process, family law, administrative law, business law, and other legal topics are all included in the curriculum.

For the full list of subjects, the distribution of questions, the marking system, and the examination criteria, candidates should refer to the official AIBE 22 syllabus.

AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026

The AIBE 22 admit card is not released yet and is expected to be released on November 14, 2026. Candidates who complete the registration process will be able to download their admit cards from the official website.

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Candidates should verify their identity, roll number, exam location, reporting time, and other details after downloading the hall pass. On exam day, they should also bring a printed copy of their admission card and the necessary identity documents.

For the most recent information on registration and the test, candidates are encouraged to often check the official BCI website.

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