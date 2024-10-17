US Retail Sales Rise By More Than Forecast In Broad Advance

The data showed so-called control-group sales — which feed into the government’s calculation of goods spending for gross domestic product — surged 0.7% in September, the strongest in three months. The measure excludes food services, auto dealers, building materials stores and gasoline stations.

Control-group sales increased at a robust 6.4% annualized pace in the three months ended in September, the strongest since early 2023. Before the report, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast penciled in a 3.3% annualized increase in personal consumption for the third quarter.

Figures issued late last month by the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed wages and salaries, unadjusted for price changes, increased 0.5% in August — the most in three months and suggesting consumers have the wherewithal to spend. And job growth in September was the strongest in six months, with employers adding more than a quarter million jobs.

However, research from Fed economists suggests that the consumers powering US economic growth are increasingly those who are higher up the income ladder, and likely enjoying a wealth effect from asset-price gains.

Not only are the retail figures unadjusted for price changes, they also largely reflect purchases of goods, which comprise a relatively narrow share of overall consumer outlays. Data later this month will provide more details on September inflation-adjusted spending on goods and services.

Spending at restaurants and bars, the only service-sector category in the retail report, increased 1% last month, the most in nearly a year.

Separate data Thursday showed applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell after jumping the previous week in Southeastern states affected by Hurricane Helene.