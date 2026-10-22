Singer Krishnaraj Dies At 75; Sarathkumar, Sujatha Mohan And CM Vijay Pay Tribute To Veteran Playback Singer

Tamil film music industry mourns the loss of veteran playback singer Krishnaraj, with tributes pouring in from across the industry.

Playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy died in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 75. The cause of his death was not known at the time of reporting.

According to a report by The Hindu, sources said his mortal remains would be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, on Friday morning. Playback singer Anuradha Sriram visited Krishnaraj's Chennai residence after hearing about his death and offered condolences to his family.

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The singer's passing comes days after music composer Deva died on October 17. Krishnaraj and Deva had worked together frequently, with their association producing several popular songs. Deva's nephew and actor Karthik Sabesh also died on October 20.

CM Vijay, Chinmayi, Sujatha Mohan Mourn Singer's Death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay expressed shock over Krishnaraj's demise in a tribute posted in Tamil on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”

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Sujatha Mohan remembered Krishnaraj and his association with Deva, saying, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.”

Sarathkumar Remembers Krishnaraj

Actor Sarathkumar also paid tribute to the singer in a post shared on X and recalled songs from films in which he had acted.

Krishnaraj's Journey In Music

Before entering the film music industry, Krishnaraj worked as a weaver and learned to play musical instruments. He performed with troupes and at religious events while pursuing opportunities in cinema.

His first recorded song was for the unreleased film Adhikaalai Subavelai, composed by Deva. He gained wider recognition during the 1990s and continued collaborating with Deva through the 2000s.

One of his memorable songs was “Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu” from the 1997 film Porkkaalam. The song was later played at the state funeral of former Singapore President SR Nathan, reportedly fulfilling one of his final wishes.

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