Singer Krishnaraj Dies At 75; Sarathkumar, Sujatha Mohan And CM Vijay Pay Tribute To Veteran Playback Singer

Tamil film music industry mourns the loss of veteran playback singer Krishnaraj, with tributes pouring in from across the industry.
Playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy died in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 75. The cause of his death was not known at the time of reporting.
According to a report by The Hindu, sources said his mortal remains would be taken to his hometown, Vembadithalam in Salem, on Friday morning. Playback singer Anuradha Sriram visited Krishnaraj's Chennai residence after hearing about his death and offered condolences to his family.
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The singer's passing comes days after music composer Deva died on October 17. Krishnaraj and Deva had worked together frequently, with their association producing several popular songs. Deva's nephew and actor Karthik Sabesh also died on October 20.
CM Vijay, Chinmayi, Sujatha Mohan Mourn Singer's Death
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay expressed shock over Krishnaraj's demise in a tribute posted in Tamil on X, formerly Twitter.
“I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Krishnaraj, the renowned playback singer of Tamil cinema. With his unique voice and songs brimming with enthusiasm, playback singer Mr. Krishnaraj had captivated the hearts of his fans. His demise is a great loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and comfort to his grieving family, relatives, friends, film industry colleagues, and all music lovers.”
தமிழ்த் திரையுலகின் பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி கேட்டு அதிர்ச்சியும், மனவேதனையும் அடைந்தேன். தன்னுடைய தனித்துவமான குரலாலும், உற்சாகம் ததும்பும் பாடல்களாலும் ரசிகர்களின் இதயங்களைக் கவர்ந்த பின்னணிப் பாடகர் திரு. கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு தமிழ்த் திரையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உறவினர்கள், நண்பர்கள், திரைத்துறையினர் மற்றும் இசை ரசிகர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலையும், ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 22, 2026
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Sujatha Mohan remembered Krishnaraj and his association with Deva, saying, “Heartbroken to hear that Krishnaraj is no more. Coming so soon after the loss of Deva sir, this is another shock. Krishnaraj was Deva sir's favourite singer, and mine too. He supervised so many of Deva sir's songs that I had the privilege of singing. Gone too soon..pls rest in peace dear.”
Sarathkumar Remembers Krishnaraj
Actor Sarathkumar also paid tribute to the singer in a post shared on X and recalled songs from films in which he had acted.
பிரபல பின்னணிப் பாடகர் கிருஷ்ணராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த வேதனையளிக்கிறது. தமிழ்த் திரையுலகில் 300 - க்கும் மேற்பட்ட பாடல்களை பாடியவரின் குரலில் நான் நடித்த ‘விண்ணுக்கும் மண்ணுக்கும்' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘பாசமுள்ள சூரியனே', ‘சிம்மராசி' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘தாயே திரிசூலி', ‘மூவேந்தர்' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘சோக்கு சுந்தரி', ‘நட்புக்காக' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘கருடா கருடா', ‘மீசைக்கார நண்பன்' திரைப்படத்தின் சோகப் பாடல் மற்றும் ‘பெரிய கவுண்டர் பொண்ணு' திரைப்படத்தின் ‘நாலு வார்த்தை பேசலையே' பாடல்கள் மனதிற்கு நெருக்கமானவை. தனது குரல் வளத்தாலும், உணர்வுப்பூர்வமான பாடல்களாலும் இசை ரசிகர்களின் உள்ளங்களில் என்றும் வாழும் அவரது மறைவு இசையுலகிற்குப் பேரிழப்பாகும். அன்னாரது ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனைப் பிரார்த்திப்பதோடு, அவரைப் பிரிந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினர், உற்றார் உறவினர்கள், கலையுலகினர் மற்றும் இசைக் கலைஞர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். #krishnaraj— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) October 22, 2026
Krishnaraj's Journey In Music
Before entering the film music industry, Krishnaraj worked as a weaver and learned to play musical instruments. He performed with troupes and at religious events while pursuing opportunities in cinema.
His first recorded song was for the unreleased film Adhikaalai Subavelai, composed by Deva. He gained wider recognition during the 1990s and continued collaborating with Deva through the 2000s.
One of his memorable songs was “Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu” from the 1997 film Porkkaalam. The song was later played at the state funeral of former Singapore President SR Nathan, reportedly fulfilling one of his final wishes.
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